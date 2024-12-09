Gen Z and Millennials are Redefining Holiday Parties, Opting for Passion-Driven, Interactive Celebrations

Move over, old-school holiday parties. Gen Z and Millennials are dramatically reshaping the festive season by gathering around shared interests and passions. New data shows an overwhelming 74% of Millennials and Gen Z are choosing memorable experiences over traditional gift exchanges this holiday season, reflecting a broader transformation in how young people are choosing to connect.

While digital platforms keep us perpetually online, Gen Z and Millennials are increasingly investing their holiday time in dynamic, participatory experiences that bring together like-minded people – from crafting enthusiasts to culinary adventurers to competitive gamers.

Rallying Around Shared Interests: Data Shows What’s Drawing Gen Z and Millennial Crowds

New Eventbrite data1 reveals exactly how young Americans are finding their people through shared passions this holiday season, with three key categories driving this community-focused revolution:

DIY and crafting events – like pottery classes and holiday wreath-making – have soared 55%, bringing creative communities together around shared artistic pursuits

Themed food and drink experiences – like holiday wine tastings, Grinch-themed cookie decorating classes, and winter spice blending workshops, jumped 54% as culinary exploration becomes the new social currency

Interactive trivia and game nights – like scavenger hunts and holiday-themed trivia – climbed 45% as competitive socializing takes center stage, especially in cities like Chicago and Los Angeles

These trends directly align with what young Americans say they want. According to a survey2 conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Eventbrite, more than half of Americans (75%) aged 18 to 34 would prefer attending lowkey activities, like crafting workshops, game nights, or cooking classes, over traditional holiday parties.

Activities they want to participate in this holiday season:

56% gravitate toward game and trivia nights

53% are drawn to DIY and crafting activities

49% want to join cooking or baking classes

46% seek out holiday experiences like winter markets, ice skating, and light shows

The parallel between rising event categories and what young Americans want paints a clear picture: This generation is choosing to celebrate around shared interests rather than traditional holiday gatherings.

From Coast to Coast: The Holidays Drive Major Surge in Interest-Based Communities

Local Eventbrite data paints an even more dramatic picture of this transformation. DIY and crafting communities are exploding across major metropolitan areas this holiday season, with hands-on workshops ranging from festive wreath-making and custom ornament painting to cozy candle-pouring sessions. Miami shows a staggering 620% increase in related events, hosting everything from wine tasting and candle-making combinations to pottery classes where participants craft their own holiday mugs. Chicago and Washington D.C. follow with gains of 221% and 113% respectively, featuring popular events like holiday cookie decorating workshops and custom gift-making sessions.

The appetite for themed food and drink experiences is equally impressive, with Houston leading the charge with a 4,082% increase and Atlanta showing a 752% surge in these events from 2023 to 2024. These cities are seeing a boom in interactive culinary experiences, from Grinch-themed cookie decorating classes to holiday spice blending workshops. Particularly popular are hybrid events that combine tastings with crafting, such as coffee tasting & clay mug-making classes and holiday Apéro & French cheese tasting experiences. Hands-on workshops in charcuterie board design and holiday appetizer creation are also drawing crowds, while specialized cocktail classes and wine tastings continue to fill up quickly.

Meanwhile, the social gaming scene is thriving, particularly in Chicago where interactive game nights have grown by 158%, featuring holiday-themed murder mystery nights and seasonal scavenger hunts. Los Angeles shows a robust 65% increase in gaming events, with strong turnout for themed trivia nights covering holiday episodes of popular shows like “The Office” and “Friends,” as well as festive drag trivia events.

These national trends are coming to life through unique holiday experiences on Eventbrite. Crafters are gathering at D.C.’s Bryant Street Market for ornament painting and Chicago’s historic Christkindlmarket for holiday glass ornament-making. Meanwhile, food enthusiasts are unleashing their creativity at gingerbread house decorating workshops at JoJo’s Chicago, while San Francisco event creators are blending art with celebration at festive sip & paint events, where attendees can craft a variety of items, like eco-friendly textile bags, just in time for the holidays.

Cultural Reset: More Than Just a Trend

This movement is set to gain even more momentum in 2025. Event creators are already experimenting with new formats that deepen connection through shared interests, reshaping how future generations approach celebrations, particularly around the holidays. Young Americans are writing a new playbook for meaningful connections as they continue to choose passion-driven experiences over traditional gatherings.

“Gen Z is approaching the holidays much like they approach life — prioritizing genuine interactions and connecting over meaningful experiences,” says Casey Lewis, youth culture expert and writer of After School. “In contrast with previous generations, Gen Z is trading standard holiday parties for experiential moments that feel unique, personal, and worth remembering.”

Find Your Holiday Scene: Explore Eventbrite’s Holiday Collections

From first-time crafters to trivia buffs to gingerbread house architects, people nationwide are turning shared interests into holiday celebrations. Eventbrite’s curated collections connect passionate communities across U.S. cities, whether they’re diving into longtime hobbies or exploring new ones.

A look at some of those holiday collections:

If you have any questions or need additional information, please email press@eventbrite.com.

# # #

1Source: Eventbrite data analyzing year-over-year growth of events with 30 or fewer attendees nationwide. The comparison covers events published from January to November 22 in 2023 and 2024, specifically for events taking place between November 22 and December 31.

2Survey Method: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Eventbrite from November 5 – 7, 2024 among 2,087 adults ages 18 and older, of whom 620 are younger adults ages 18-34. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact press@eventbrite.com.