Small Businesses are Selling Community on Eventbrite – and People are Buying In

As Small Business Saturday approaches on November 30, small businesses are attracting heightened attention for their evolving role in fostering community connections. A clear trend is emerging, especially among younger consumers: local businesses are transforming into hubs for in-person experiences that go beyond traditional retail.

People crave more in-person experiences from their favorite local spots

Eventbrite data1 reveals a 67% surge in searches for local workshops and activities, spanning DIY crafting and cooking classes to fan meetups and interest-based clubs. Supporting this trend, a recent Eventbrite survey2 found that 72% of U.S. consumers consider themselves a “regular” customer at a local small business, while 69% express a desire for small businesses in their area to host niche activities or workshops like game nights, crafting classes, and floral arrangement workshops that bring their interests to life. Additionally, 65% of U.S. consumers wish there were more options for them to participate in classes or workshops to make new friends in their community, and 50% wish there were more options to meet a significant other through these types of local events. Yet, there’s even stronger appetite for local, hands-on experiences among 18-34 year olds, who are actively seeking authentic, face-to-face connections in their communities.

Small businesses respond to rising demand for real-life community experiences

As this trend continues to soar, local entrepreneurs are reimagining their spaces as gathering spots for shared passions. Chicago’s Dovetail Brewery hosts intimate tours, while Oakland’s Motivāt Coffee Roasters brings coffee enthusiasts together for hands-on latte art classes. In Miami, Romanicos Chocolate teaches the art of chocolate-making and Brooklyn’s Anyone Comics builds community through gaming nights and artist meetups.

The book community is also booming–Eventbrite data3 reveals a 26% increase in book events and a 35% rise in attendance in the U.S. One standout is The Last Chapter Book Shop, where owner Amanda Anderson hosts book signings, author Q&As, and local book clubs that bring Chicago’s “romancelandia” community together IRL. “Live events have been a game-changer for our bookstore,” Anderson shared. “They’re not just about selling books—they’re about creating an experience that readers can immerse themselves in. Eventbrite has been invaluable for spreading the word and making it easy for our readers to stay connected, helping us reach people beyond our regular customers and invite new faces into our community.”

Eventbrite has also become a hub for the burgeoning crafting community. In the U.S., crafting events grew by 28%, with attendance up 37% as people increasingly look to bond over creative projects. Craft Loft, a local business in Boston, specializing in hands-on workshops and craft supplies, hosts regular events for making everything from chunky knit blankets, resin art and bonsai trees to book binding. They are actively building a community around discovering new interests and learning new crafts. Founder Jen Gouldstone explained, “A core goal of our business is to make creativity more accessible, and Eventbrite makes it easy to bring in new customers who otherwise wouldn’t know about us. Those who come to us for a workshop for the first time often come back, and we’ve seen plenty of attendees create friendships with others who share a common interest in crafting.”

Plant events are also thriving on Eventbrite, with related events growing 43% and attendance jumping 49%. One LA-based plant shop, Latinx with Plants, is embracing this trend by offering a range of floral and ceramic workshops that bring plant lovers together. Founder & owner Andi Xoch has even added stand-up comedy events to welcome newcomers to the community. “Live events have fueled our small business growth by providing valuable networking opportunities, strengthening client connections, and building our vibrant ‘plant parent’ community. Our ‘Planted Comedy’ events have really expanded our audience reach and offered much-needed comedic relief during challenging times,” said Xoch.

By enabling these authentic interactions among small businesses, Eventbrite is supporting a shift in consumer culture–one that values shared experiences and lasting relationships over transactions.

Building community as a small business: Strategic tips to stand out in a competitive market

With an average of 4.7 million businesses launching annually, small business owners face increased competition each year. Building a loyal community has emerged as a powerful strategy to foster authentic connections with customers while meeting the rising consumer demand for personalized, local experiences. Still, knowing where to begin can be challenging, so a few successful business owners on Eventbrite shared tips that helped them build thriving communities.

“Make your events feel like gatherings, not transactions. Think about what excites your audience, lean into that and focus on creating memories, not just IRL moments.” – Amanda Anderson, owner of The Last Chapter Book Shop . “Offer events consistently and have a regular social media or email strategy to build your audience and develop a following across different platforms.” – Jen Gouldstone, founder & owner of Craft Loft . “Identify your niche, stay focused about how your events should enhance your business goals, and always infuse fun into each event.” – Andi Xoch, founder & owner of Latinx with Plants .

How you can support small and celebrate local this holiday season

This holiday season, Eventbrite has created a collection of events across cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and Boston to make it easier for people to find small businesses that are offering unique experiences and fostering community.

