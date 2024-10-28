Eventbrite introduces timed entry ticketing, bringing more flexibility and enhanced experiences to organizers and attendees

The free tool unlocks opportunities for tours, attractions, classes, seasonal events, and more

Today, Eventbrite launched a free timed entry tool, empowering organizers to easily set up and sell multiple daily time slots for their events. This fully customizable solution is ideal for tours, attractions, excursions, and classes, where attendees can book a ticket for their preferred time slot. Paired with Eventbrite’s existing AI-powered tools to easily generate event descriptions and categorization, the timed entry tool simplifies event set-up and capacity management for organizers.

“Timed entry ticketing makes managing event capacity easy, freeing up organizers to focus on creating memorable experiences. For attendees, the tool reduces long lines, stressful check-ins, and overcrowded events, making the whole experience better for everyone.” – Ted Dworkin, Chief Product Officer at Eventbrite.

“Timed entry has enabled us to spread guest arrivals across a day and avoid rushes during peak hours, ensuring we have the right staffing and volunteer levels throughout the day, which allows us to keep everything running smoothly.” – Massachusetts Horticultural Society, 2024.

With an engaged community of over 93 million event-goers1 and built-in marketing tools to seamlessly boost event promotion, Eventbrite’s timed entry solution offers organizers total flexibility and greater reach ahead of the busy holiday events season. As searches for haunted houses, pumpkin patches, light shows, ice skating, and other seasonal activities surge on Eventbrite, this timed entry solution can help organizers maximize both attendance and revenue.

Added benefits for Eventbrite organizers

In addition to seamlessly integrating the timed entry feature into existing events, Eventbrite recently introduced several new benefits to optimize event management and enhance the attendee experience.

Free to publish unlimited events: Eventbrite recently made its platform and advanced ticketing and built-in marketing tools available to everyone . Organizers of any level can now publish and promote unlimited events and enjoy reduced-cost Pro Plans , helping them boost reach and ticket sales while saving on costs. Standard, low-cost Ticketing Fees will still apply; however, organizers can choose to cover these fees themselves or pass them on to attendees.

Consolidated payouts: A simplified payout process brings organizers a single payout deposit from funds across all eligible time slots within the organizer’s timed entry event.

More customizable ticket offerings: A recently launched BOGO (buy one, get one) promotional feature allows organizers to easily offer attendees two tickets for the price of one, helping more people attend their favorite events with friends or family.

Simplified mobile check-in: An updated interface to the Eventbrite Organizer App makes it easier than ever to check in guests for timed entry events.

Learn more: This feature is available to all Eventbrite organizers in the United States with plans to expand to international markets in the coming months. More details can be found here.

1 Eventbrite data FY2023.