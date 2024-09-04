Eventbrite opens up its platform and powerful marketing tools to everyone, democratizing event publishing and promotion

More control and success in the hands of organizers with new features, unlimited event publishing, and powerful marketing tools–now with no organizer fees

Today, Eventbrite is making its platform and advanced ticketing and marketing tools available to everyone, giving organizers of all levels the ability to create standout events and excel in an increasingly competitive landscape. With unlimited event publishing and promotion at no cost, reduced Pro Plan fees, and a timed entry feature coming soon, Eventbrite is empowering organizers to boost their reach and ticket sales through a streamlined, cost-effective process.

“When you use Eventbrite, you’re getting access to a comprehensive suite of tools that are both powerful and easy to use, all designed to help you connect with new audiences and engage your community. We’re here to make the process from idea-to-execution as smooth and cost-effective as possible. By making our platform and tools available to everyone, our goal is to help organizers connect with more people and propel the success of their events.” – Julia Hartz, Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Chair of Eventbrite

Unlimited events, unlimited growth

Eventbrite is empowering event organizers to publish and promote unlimited events and tickets with no organizer fees, while also giving them full access to its entire suite of ticketing and marketing resources. This includes tools for creating, managing, and tracking social ads and email campaigns, plus the ability to send up to 250 marketing emails daily to effectively reach their audience at no cost. Standard, low-cost Ticketing Fees will still apply; however, organizers can choose to cover these fees themselves or pass them on to attendees.

Helping organizers maximize their reach, at a lower cost

Eventbrite has transformed its Pro Plan into a powerful email marketing subscription, designed to help organizers save while reaching more potential attendees. The plan removes event capacity limits and lowers subscription fees, giving organizers the option to send additional marketing emails. With Eventbrite’s powerful email marketing tool delivering a 59% higher open rate than the industry average*, the subscription add-on helps organizers maximize their event promotion and tailor their outreach more effectively, all from within the platform.

New tools for timed ticketing and capacity management

In addition, a new timed entry feature will simplify event entry and make managing crowds easier by enabling organizers to create multiple daily time slots for their events. Launching soon for U.S. organizers and gradually expanding to international markets, this customizable tool is ideal for events such as tours, excursions, classes, and more. It also makes event set-up and capacity management effortless for organizers, improving event flow and offering attendees a smoother, more enjoyable experience.

This new timed entry tool comes on the heels of Eventbrite’s latest integration with TikTok, which allows event organizers to add Eventbrite links directly to their TikTok videos for free, helping them reach more attendees effortlessly.

Learn more: Full details on Eventbrite’s unlimited event publishing and reduced pricing can be found here. For more information on upcoming product and company news, check out Eventbrite’s Newsroom.

*Based on Eventbrite average open rates compared to data published by Campaign Monitor.

