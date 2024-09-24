Eventbrite Named Exclusive Partner of NIVA’s Industry Affairs Committee

CEO Julia Hartz Joins Independent Venue Association Advisory Board

The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and Eventbrite, a global events marketplace, today announced an expansion of their partnership to empower the independent live entertainment community. Eventbrite will be the exclusive partner of NIVA’s Industry Affairs Committee, which supports artists and independent venues, helping shape strategy for the broader live entertainment industry on all industry-related issues, initiatives, and programs.

Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-founder, CEO, and Executive Chair, also joins NIVA’s Advisory Board alongside current members, including legendary producer Quincy Jones and other live entertainment leaders. Hartz is the first new addition to the Advisory Board since it was formed in 2021 to champion the interests of independent music venues and promoters across the U.S.

Eventbrite will also continue as co-chair of Fix the Tix, a coalition advocating for a better and safer ticketing experience, and will return as a sponsor of NIVA ‘25 in Milwaukee, the premier gathering for the independent live entertainment community.

Eventbrite’s commitment to empowering independents aligns with NIVA’s mission to support and nurture the independent live entertainment industry. Eventbrite continues to introduce new tools, form strategic partnerships, and leverage platform insights to support venues in growing their businesses. In this year alone, the company has launched an integration with TikTok, enabling event creators and venues to reach broader audiences and sell out events faster; made it free to publish unlimited events of any size; released an exclusive music trends report at NIVA ‘24 featuring insights to help venues get more fans in the door; and introduced Instant Payouts, which allows event organizers to access ticket revenue whenever they need it.

“Eventbrite has been co-leading the charge with NIVA to protect artists, fans and independent stages through Fix the Tix.We’re grateful for their commitment to championing the needs of the independent live entertainment industry through this partnership to drive meaningful change and help more people come together to experience the power of live events,” stated Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA.

“Our partnership with NIVA highlights our dedication to empowering independents, a vital part of Eventbrite’s DNA since our founding nearly two decades ago,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-founder, CEO, and Executive Chair. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together, particularly in advancing ticketing reform, but we have much more to do. I look forward to deepening our partnership and Eventbrite’s connection to the independent live entertainment community as we continue to champion their voices and interests.”

Over the last year, Eventbrite and NIVA have partnered as leaders of the Fix the Tix coalition on several significant initiatives to reform the live ticketing industry, including:

Negotiating the introduction of the most comprehensive federal ticketing reform legislation in U.S. history, known as the Fans First Act.

Securing a letter signed by 250+ artists, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Graham Nash, and Becky G, urging Congress to pursue ticketing reform.

Developing a national plan to overhaul live ticketing practices.

Engaging in over a dozen ticketing bills in state legislatures nationwide.

