“Fourth Spaces” Emerge As Gen Z and Millennials Look to Bridge Their Digital and Physical Worlds, New Eventbrite Study Reveals

A new cultural intelligence study released today by Eventbrite reveals that Gen Z and Millennials are pioneering a major shift in social connection, moving beyond traditional social settings to create Fourth Spaces™ – gatherings that transform online interests into meaningful real-world connections and self-discovery opportunities.

While young adults have spent years cultivating digital identities and finding community online, research1 shows they’re now eagerly seeking ways to bring these connections into the physical world, with 95% interested in exploring their online interests through in-person events.

“What we’re seeing reveals a pivotal moment in how young people build community,” said Julia Hartz, Co-Founder, CEO, and Executive Chair of Eventbrite. “This generation has unlocked something powerful – they’re transforming online interests into dynamic, in-person spaces where both community and identity take shape. What started as digital passions are becoming catalysts for meaningful real-world connections and personal discoveries, happening on their own terms.”

Key findings from the study reveal the deeper purpose for these spaces, with forming friendships – something that’s notably hard to do as an adult – leading the way:

Forming friendships: 84% of interest-based event attendees have developed close friendships through these gatherings

Demanding in-person experiences: 73% of 18-to-35-year-olds plan to attend live events in the next six months

Creating community through shared interests: 45% of people surveyed cite belonging and identity as key motivators for joining communities

Finding personal growth opportunities: Nearly half of the people surveyed ( 45% ) report that these experiences enhanced their sense of self

Blending experiences: 79% of people surveyed are drawn to events that mix multiple interests into unique social experiences

The research identified six major types of Fourth Spaces where digital interests are coming to life, and Eventbrite’s numbers2 show these gatherings are taking off:

Culinary Circles: Food-related events like intimate supper clubs and specialized cooking workshops grew by 35% on Eventbrite, with 49% of Fourth Space Seekers interested in attending more culinary gatherings Live Social Shows : Concerts and live comedy events, such as stand-up or improv shows, are reimagining performance spaces as community hubs, with formats like alternative music seeing triple attendance Game-Based Gatherings : Board game events increased by 8x as gaming communities move from screens to tables Creative Classes : Crafting events are booming, with a 34% rise in jewelry-making classes and a 44% rise in crochet events Fandom Festivities : Cosplay events saw 50% attendance growth while anime events increased by 20% as fans brought their online communities to life Healthy Hangouts : Wellness gatherings like running events surged by 130% , while sober-curious gatherings grew 92% as people look for conscious connections

Participant testimonials reveal the transformative impact of these gatherings:

“Meeting people like me made me feel less alone – and more at home and seen.” (19-year-old male)

“It helped me connect with people nearby who are trying to accomplish similar goals in their lives.” (23-year-old female)

“The people I met created a feeling of belonging I hadn’t felt in some time. Meeting total strangers who felt comfortable around me allowed me to open up and be more of myself.” (30-year-old male)

1Survey Method: This survey was written in collaboration between Eventbrite and dcdx. The survey was distributed in an online format to 2000 respondents in the U.S. ages 18 to 35. The survey was fielded from December 9th, 2024 to December 12th, 2024. Each survey took approximately 6 minutes to complete.

2Eventbrite platform data across the U.S. between 2023 and 2024.