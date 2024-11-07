Eventbrite Welcomes Anand Gandhi as Chief Financial Officer; Lanny Baker to Continue Leading Operations as Chief Operating Officer

New Leadership Appointments Designed to Drive Marketplace Transformation and Propel Eventbrite into its Next Growth Phase

Eventbrite (NYSE: EB), a global marketplace for shared experiences, today announced the appointment of Anand Gandhi, a seasoned financial executive, to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Gandhi assumes the role from Lanny Baker, who will focus on driving operational excellence and revenue generation as Chief Operating Officer. Effective November 19, 2024, these leadership appointments are designed to drive forward the company’s marketplace transformation and next phase of growth.

Anand joins Eventbrite with 25 years of financial leadership experience across large, publicly-traded companies, hyper-growth marketplaces, and investment banking. Most recently, Gandhi was Chief Financial Officer at Viator, the world’s leading marketplace for travel experiences, where he helped transform the financial performance of the business, achieving profitability while driving revenue growth of over 100% during his tenure. Previously, Gandhi served as CFO of Skillshare, an online learning platform and two-sided marketplace, where he oversaw record revenue growth. Prior to Skillshare, he held financial, operational and strategic leadership roles across the consumer entertainment landscape, including at The Walt Disney Company, 21st Century Fox, Viacom and Time Inc., after beginning his career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley.

“Anand is an accomplished leader with a proven track record for scaling online marketplaces and delivering strong financial results. He brings an invaluable perspective to our executive leadership team, and I look forward to working with him as we set the stage to unlock the powerful potential of our two-sided marketplace and drive profitable, long-term growth,” said Julia Hartz, Eventbrite Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chair.

“For nearly two decades, Eventbrite has empowered creators to build community through unforgettable live experiences. With this strong foundation, the company is well positioned to become the leading destination for consumers seeking unique, local events,” stated Gandhi. “Joining Eventbrite during this transformative phase in the company’s journey presents a meaningful opportunity to contribute to the realization of the marketplace vision.”

Baker has served as Chief Financial Officer since joining Eventbrite in 2019. In August 2024, he added the role of Chief Operating Officer to his responsibilities. With Gandhi’s appointment, Baker will dedicate his focus to the COO role, where he will continue to lead the optimization of operations, revenue generation, and the execution of the company’s marketplace transformation.

“Lanny is an exceptional leader and partner. His deep understanding of our business, combined with his commitment to excellence, uniquely positions him to serve as COO,” added Hartz. “These leadership appointments will be instrumental to Eventbrite’s next chapter of growth, helping accelerate our marketplace transformation and enhancing value for our creators, customers, and shareholders.”

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event-goers in nearly 180 countries. Since its inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming how people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 300 million tickets distributed for over 5 million events in 2023, Eventbrite is where people worldwide discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

