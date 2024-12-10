Eventbrite Named to “Fast Company’s” 2024 Brands That Matter List

The company is recognized for its role in fueling community and connection

Eventbrite is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company’s fourth annual Brands That Matter list, which honors 121 brands that have found an ability to forge an emotional connection with customers, whether leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

For nearly two decades, Eventbrite has been dedicated to the health and prosperity of live events around the world by making it easier for anyone to create, promote, and discover live experiences. In 2023, Eventbrite launched “GTFO” (Get The F*** Out), a campaign inviting consumers to live a more eventful life by sharing events that help disrupt routine and inspire spontaneity.

Over the past year, the company introduced several new tools and strategic partnerships to help creators grow their businesses, including:

TikTok Integration : Enabled event creators and venues to expand their reach and sell out events faster

Unlimited Event Publishing: Made it free to publish and promote events of any size

Timed Entry Ticketing: Enabled U.S. organizers to easily set up and sell multiple daily time slots for their events

Instant Payouts: Allowed event organizers to access ticket revenue on demand

Eventbrite also takes a leading role championing a fairer and more transparent ticketing landscape. As co-chair of Fix the Tix, a coalition of over 30 top entertainment organizations—including the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)— Eventbrite is committed to protecting fans from deceptive ticketing practices.

Key achievements over the past year include:

Fans First Act : Played a key role in negotiating the most comprehensive federal ticketing reform legislation in U.S. history.

: Played a key role in negotiating the most comprehensive federal ticketing reform legislation in U.S. history. Artist Support : Led efforts to secure a letter signed by more than 250 artists, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Graham Nash, and Becky G, calling on Congress to act on ticketing reform.

: Led efforts to secure a letter signed by more than 250 artists, including Billie Eilish, Finneas, Graham Nash, and Becky G, calling on Congress to act on ticketing reform. National Overhaul : Developed and advanced a national strategy for reforming live event ticketing practices.

: Developed and advanced a national strategy for reforming live event ticketing practices. State-Level Advocacy: Championed advocacy initiatives for over a dozen state-level ticketing bills across the country.

Eventbrite also expanded its role with NIVA, becoming the exclusive partner of their Industry Affairs Committee, shaping strategies for the live entertainment industry. Additionally, Eventbrite Co-Founder, CEO and Executive Chair Julia Hartz, joined NIVA’s Advisory Board as its first new member since 2021, further supporting independent venues and promoters.

With a continued focus on innovation, advocacy, and industry leadership, Eventbrite remains committed to empowering creators and safeguarding the future of live events, enabling the creation of unforgettable experiences worldwide.

Applications are judged on their emotional resonance, cultural significance, timeliness, clarity, and originality. For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, click here.