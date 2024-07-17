From Swipes to Real Life: How Black, Latinx, and LGBTQ+ Singles Are Connecting Offline 

Eventbrite recently unveiled its Niche to Meet YouTMreport, offering a glimpse into today’s dating scene, particularly the shift from online to offline interactions, and highlighting preferred activities among Gen Z and Millennials. Today, we’re sharing new insights on where young, diverse singles are connecting in person.

Black Singles Prioritize Safety and Authenticity

For Black singles, in-person dating offers a sense of authenticity and safety that online platforms often lack. Our report reveals that 52% of Black Americans struggle to find people who share their interests online, leading to frustration and disappointment with digital dating. Additionally, 60% of them believe that in-person dating feels more genuine, as face-to-face interactions allow for better assessment of compatibility through body language, tone of voice, and other non-verbal cues.

Safety is also crucial, with 54% feeling that in-person meetings reduce the risk of their date hiding their true identity. Many Black singles prefer meeting potential partners through mutual friends (41%) and during daily routines (37%), providing the familiarity and trust that are absent in online interactions. Favorite meeting spots include parks, beaches, coffee shops, and bookstores, emphasizing comfortable, casual settings for low-pressure interactions.

For first dates, 51% of Black singles prefer budget-friendly options, keeping costs under $50. This focus on quality over quantity reflects a desire for meaningful experiences over extravagant displays.

Genuine Connections and Shared Experiences are Key for Latinx Singles

Latinx singles also show a clear preference for in-person dating, valuing the genuineness and deeper connection it brings. Eventbrite’s data reveals that 46% of them find it difficult to connect with others who share their interests online, highlighting the limitations of dating apps.

Over three quarters (76%) of Latinx singles prefer in-person interactions for their authenticity, believing face-to-face meetings better reveal chemistry and shared interests. Additionally, 46% believe that in-person meetings help avoid deceptive profiles, ensuring that their date is genuine.

Latinx singles appreciate the transparency and instant connection of in-person encounters, which helps ease the safety concerns that 37% of them have when meeting someone online. They feel more secure meeting through mutual friends (42%) and in familiar daily settings (41%), which provide comfort and trust.

On first dates, 78% of Latinx daters prefer activities that both parties genuinely enjoy, highlighting the importance of shared interests in building real connections. Most also prefer to keep their first date expenses under $50, focusing on meaningful experiences over extravagant gestures.

LGBTQ+ Singles Value Shared Interests as Key to Building Meaningful Connections

LGBTQ+ singles value in-person dating for its depth and authenticity, with 41% finding it challenging to connect meaningfully online due to difficulties in finding shared interests. Moreover, 71% prefer face-to-face interactions because they feel more genuine, while 39% have safety concerns about online interactions, highlighting the preference for meeting in person.

Meeting potential dates in person brings greater satisfaction, with 73% of LGBTQ+ singles feeling happy after face-to-face meetings. They prefer relaxed settings, such as through mutual friends (48%) or in daily routines (36%), and often choose coffee shops and bookstores for these encounters.

When it comes to first dates, 77% of LGBTQ+ singles prioritize activities that both people find enjoyable, highlighting shared interests as a top consideration. Most prefer to keep dates under $50, focusing on meaningful experiences rather than expensive outings. Intimate settings and opportunities to explore new experiences outside their comfort zones are highly valued, reflecting a desire for memorable and enriching connections.

IRL Experiences For the Win

As in-person dating makes a comeback, singles are expressing a strong longing for genuine connections. Whether bonding over shared interests or adding new twists to familiar settings, face-to-face interactions are highly valued. As the dating scene evolves, authenticity, safety, and meaningful connections are top priorities for everyone.

Download Eventbrite’s full Niche to Meet YouTM report here and learn more about each community’s dating preferences here.

