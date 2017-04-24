What "Repeal and Replace" Could Mean for Texas

The Texas Tribune is pleased to present, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, a three-part conversation series on where the state is headed on health care. Join us in person or on our livestream for the first installment of this series: a discussion of the potential impact on Texas of the end of the Affordable Care Act.

Our panelists are:





Anne Dunkelberg , associate director for the Center for Public Policy Priorities

, associate director for the Center for Public Policy Priorities Chip Roy , director of the Center for the Tenth Amendment Action at the Texas Public Policy Foundation

, director of the Center for the Tenth Amendment Action at the Texas Public Policy Foundation Avik Roy, president of The Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity



Evan Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Texas Tribune, will moderate this event. This event will be held in the Health Learning Building Auditorium at the Dell Medical School in Austin. The event is free to attend, and a light breakfast and coffee will be served. Paid parking will be available in the Health Center Garage located at the corner of Trinity St. and 15th St. (map and walking directions). The parking fee is not included in registration.

