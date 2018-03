A day long yoga experience where the message is intergration through understanding, communication, awareness and BREAKING DOWN THE WALLS not buidling them.

Our presenters for the day include Johanna Yungman (Yin Yoga) , Taylor Rynicki (Sound Bowl Healing) , Sunil Joseph (Compassionate Communciation), Angie Franklin (Afro Yoga), Jai Dev Singh (Kundalini Yoga) and Jai-Jagdeesh (world renowned Mantra Artist).