This summer, you're invited for the exclusive chance at the open mic…

What is Open Voice? It’s the idea that our voice is our gift, unique to who we are. Opening our voice is the courageous doorway to sharing our gift…and we want to give you that sacred space. It could be tender, or tribal, or poetic, or joyous. What’s your voice? Your gift? Sign up to express your diversity of sound. Or simply relax in our sacred gardens and enjoy the show. Surround yourself with the sounds of poetry, music, stories and more.



Fresh wood fired pizza and a variety of wine is available for purchase.



SIGN UP: info@beautifulcenter.org

We'll get in touch with you and provide all the details.



We look forward to seeing you in August!



With Love,

Dana and Rozlyn