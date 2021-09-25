$25 – $125

EQUINOX

by The Brewery District
Event description
Equinox 2021 will showcase an impressive lineup of Milwaukee Music, vendors, beer specials, tours and more in the historic Brewery District.

About this event

An outdoor celebration of Milwaukee Music in The Brewery District will take place on Saturday, September 25 and will showcase 19 incredible Milwaukee musician performances, including Abby Jeanne, Immortal Girlfriend, Klassik, WebsterX, Zed Kenzo and more.

The event will be set at Brewery District Venues including:

Best Place at The Historic Pabst Brewery

Bottle House 42 and Milwaukee Brewing Company

Nō Studios

Preservation Park

All-access tickets are on sale now for $25, but will be limited. A VIP ticket package is available for $125, which includes drink tickets for each venue, light hors d’oeuvres, swag and access to a private VIP rooftop space and spectacular view of Milwaukee’s skyline and performances at Nō Studios.

Our amazing partners include:

MKE Black

Cutwater Spirits

Beechwood Sales & Service

91.7 WMSE

88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Black is Beautiful

Equinox will be held in accordance with local and state health and safety guidelines. For this reason, event details are subject to change. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours will be required for entry. Face masks and physical distancing will be encouraged at indoor events.

If the event needs to be postponed or rescheduled, your tickets are still valid for the new date. Emails will be sent to ticket holders notifying them of the rescheduled date. If the event is canceled, postponed, rescheduled, or moved, we will try to contact you to update you on the status of the event by the email address you provide at checkout, and inform you of event details. For information on event details, please check the event information online at thebrewery.org/equinox (which will include the most current information on the status of the event), or contact us. at info@thebrewery.org.

We will not be liable for travel or any other expenses that are incurred in connection with your ticket purchase.

For more information on the festival visit thebrewery.org/equinox.

EQUINOX image
United States Events Wisconsin Events Things to do in Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Performances Milwaukee Music Performances

Organizer The Brewery District

Organizer of EQUINOX

The Brewery District is a vibrant mixed-use community with residential apartments, hotels, breweries, taverns, restaurants, work spaces, event spaces, and more, located in downtown Milwaukee within walking distance to Fiserv Forum and Deer District.

Map and Directions

View Map

