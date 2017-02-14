C89.5 Valentine's Bowling Party
C89.5 Valentine's Bowling Party
Tue, February 14, 2017, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PST
Looking for a super fun Valentine's date night that won't break the bank or your heart? Come play with C89.5! Meet on-air personalities and fellow listeners for an evening of bowling, live DJs in the mix and prizes. If you're looking to get married, Richard J Dalton will be ordained and on hand to make it happen -- we'll even provide the glow stick bouquet! Your $10 general admission ticket gets you two hours of bowling, shoe rental, and outrageous fun. See you there!
