C89.5 Valentine's Bowling Party
$10
by C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance
Location

ACME Bowling, Billiards & Events

100 Andover Park West

#100

Tukwila, WA 98188

Looking for a super fun Valentine's date night that won't break the bank or your heart? Come play with C89.5! Meet on-air personalities and fellow listeners for an evening of bowling, live DJs in the mix and prizes. If you're looking to get married, Richard J Dalton will be ordained and on hand to make it happen -- we'll even provide the glow stick bouquet! Your $10 general admission ticket gets you two hours of bowling, shoe rental, and outrageous fun. See you there!

