Arizona Talks: Independence Day Celebration 2024

Come join us for a fantastic Independence Day celebration at The Duce in Downtown Phoenix! Join us for food, beverages, special guests, and plenty of entertainment and activities that will keep the whole family entertained.

General admission: $5 per person, children attend for free.

Members: Enter your email address in the promo code field to get free admission for you and up to four adult guests (please register them).

As a nonpartisan non-profit dedicated to promoting civil dialogue and civic engagement, we are excited to bring our community together for an unforgettable day.





The Duce will have full menu of both food and beverages for both adults and children.

There will be guest speakers and plenty of activities and entertainment for adults and families alike!



