The Duce525 South Central Avenue Phoenix, AZ 85004
About this event
- Event lasts 4 hours
Arizona Talks: Independence Day Celebration 2024
Come join us for a fantastic Independence Day celebration at The Duce in Downtown Phoenix! Join us for food, beverages, special guests, and plenty of entertainment and activities that will keep the whole family entertained.
General admission: $5 per person, children attend for free.
Members: Enter your email address in the promo code field to get free admission for you and up to four adult guests (please register them).
As a nonpartisan non-profit dedicated to promoting civil dialogue and civic engagement, we are excited to bring our community together for an unforgettable day.
The Duce will have full menu of both food and beverages for both adults and children.
There will be guest speakers and plenty of activities and entertainment for adults and families alike!
Confirmed Special Guests
Stephen Richer, Maricopa County Recorder (R)
Justin Wilmeth, Arizona State Representative (R, D2)
Adrian Fontes, Arizona Secretary of State (D)
Enjoy some family fun and words from special guests while celebrating civil dialogue and our nation's independence.
Arizona Talks believes in the power of bringing people together to celebrate our differences and our shared values. This event is not just a celebration of Independence Day, but a chance to connect, engage, and foster a stronger community.
We are a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement by making valuable civil dialogue accessible to the public. We create experiences for Arizonans to learn, discuss, and connect over our country’s most challenging issues.
Arizona Talks is a platform for learning, dialogue, and connection for individuals impacting public policy. We host public policy talks in Arizona to facilitate robust debate, open dialogue, and expert analysis on public policy, challenging policy leaders to engage.
Civil and substantive discussions about public policy are essential to preserving a free society. As a nonprofit organization, we create programs of distinction that engage minds and promote a culture of open inquiry, fact based analysis, and vigorous, civil debate.
Learn more at ArizonaTalks.org.