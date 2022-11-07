A Conversation with Elizabeth Alexander

Actions Panel

A Conversation with Elizabeth Alexander

Elizabeth Alexander president of the Mellon Foundation will join PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons for a lively discussion about her career.

By Prairie View A&M University

When and where

Date and time

Location

Julius Becton Auditorium, A. I. Thomas Administration Building 141 L.W. Minor Street Prairie View, TX 77445

Map and directions

How to get there

About this event

PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons will interview Elizabeth Alexander president of the Mellon Foundation about her life and career.

Tags