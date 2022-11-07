Actions Panel
A Conversation with Elizabeth Alexander
Elizabeth Alexander president of the Mellon Foundation will join PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons for a lively discussion about her career.
Julius Becton Auditorium, A. I. Thomas Administration Building 141 L.W. Minor Street Prairie View, TX 77445
PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons will interview Elizabeth Alexander president of the Mellon Foundation about her life and career.