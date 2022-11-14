A Conversation with Chris Tucker

A Conversation with Chris Tucker

Comedian, Actor and Humanitarian Chris Tucker will join PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons about his life, career and humanitarian work.

By Prairie View A&M University

Willie A. Tempton Memorial Student Center - Opal Johnson Smith Auditorium 155 L.W. Minor Street Prairie View, TX 77445

