A Conversation with Chris Tucker
Comedian, Actor and Humanitarian Chris Tucker will join PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons about his life, career and humanitarian work.
Willie A. Tempton Memorial Student Center - Opal Johnson Smith Auditorium 155 L.W. Minor Street Prairie View, TX 77445
