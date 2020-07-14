Wargaming and Design Thinking with Yuna Wong

RAND Corporation is about to launch its first commercially available boardgame, Hedgemony, a version of the wargame that it developed to support the Pentagon's writing of the 2018 National Defense Strategy. This presentation will go over the design thinking approach we used to develop the game.



Speaker Bio: Yuna Huh Wong is a policy researcher who works on a number of defense and national security topics.



Projects that she has led or co-led includes:

A look at the way artificial intelligence and autonomous systems could affect deterrence and escalation. This project used wargamed a future conflict involving the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, and North Korea where all but the latter had widespread AI and autonomous systems.

Wargaming methods, tools, best practices, and recommendations for developing U.S. Marine Corps wargaming capabilities.

Development of the game that stress tested the first ever NATO Military Strategy in 2019.

Development of the wargame that supported the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

Recommendations for wargaming operations in the information environment.

Options for human-machine teaming in a littoral environment.



She was the co-chair for the 2016 and 2017 Military Operations Research Society (MORS) special meetings on wargaming. She also keynoted at the Connections North wargaming conference in Montreal in February 2020.



She holds a Ph.D. in policy analysis from the Pardee RAND Graduate School, where her dissertation was on non-combatants in urban operations and in military models and simulations. She has a M.A. in political science from Columbia University and a B.S. in economics and a B.S. political science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.