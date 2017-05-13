$5

The Nerds, Geeks, and Freaks Prom

by C89.5 - Seattle's Home For Dance
$5

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Location

Location

Neighbours Nightclub

1509 Broadway Court

Seattle, WA 98122

View Map

Friends Who Are Going
Event description

Description

You are invited to attend the C89.5 Nerds, Geeks & Freaks Prom! This party is for YOU, the person who's kinda different from the pack and proud of it.


Meet on-air personalities and fellow listeners while checking out fun performances from:

Super Square -- SWEEDiSH -- Fysah -- Brandon Lentz and C89.5 DeeJays!


Want to take it up a level? Dress up like you did in high school and wear your nerd/geek/freak flag with pride!!!


The C89.5 Nerds, Geeks & Freaks Prom is sponsored by The 5th Avenue Theater's Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.


FAQs

Is it really a prom? Do I have to wear something fancy?

Yes, it's a prom... but our prom is all about you! Wear what you want and express your true personality.

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

No way, man! C89.5 events are designed for listeners of all ages.

What's the refund policy?

We can refund your ticket up to 24 hours in advance.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, you can check in with just your name... but your printed ticket may make it faster to check in.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Sure! Just give your printed ticket to the person who is attending and let them enjoy the evening. OR, call the station prior to 4PM on Friday the 12th and we can change the name on your ticket.

Read more Read less
Tags

Tags

Things to do in Seattle, WA Party Music

Share with friends

Date and Time

Location

Neighbours Nightclub

1509 Broadway Court

Seattle, WA 98122

View Map

View Map

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved