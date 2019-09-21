$8 – $18

SLIMESOTA!

by Lucy Keepper / @curious.slimery
Lake Harriet UMC

4901 Chowen Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55410

No Refunds

Event description
WELCOME TO SLIMESOTA!
THE MINNESOTA SLIME FESTIVAL

Don’t miss this unique slime experience! The festival big enough to attract amazing slime makers and enthusiasts from multiple states. And small enough to offer personal attention and an intimate, friendly atmosphere.

Meet fun people!

Try, buy & trade over 100 slimes!

See live demos!

Enter a slime contest!

Win great prizes!

Enter a slime raffle!

Listen to cool tunes!

Buy yummy snacks!

15% of proceeds go to Second Hand Hounds pet rescue

Your promotion on social media is much appreciated! Tell your friends!

Parents are free! Kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

Scholarships available. Email slimesota1@gmail.com

Lastly, thank you so much for your interest in this event!

Questions? Email: slimesota1@gmail.com

No Refunds

