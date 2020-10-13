PVAMU VOTES 2020: Voting in the Midst of the Pandemic

The 2020 Presidential Election proves to be one of the most consequential elections in American history. Choosing a president during a global pandemic would be difficult, but when combined with a severe economic downturn and increasing racial hostilities, the need to register your views through voting is literally a matter of life and death. As a part of a campus-wide effort to educate and encourage our students to exercise their right to vote, we are hosting a powerhouse conversation with scholars, activists, and elected officials who can help us all understand what’s at stake in this election. Our panel will be moderated by a brilliant and leading politics scholar and commentator, Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry, who is the Maya Angelou Presidential Chair at Wake Forest University and former MSNBC host. Our panelists will be Congressman Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO, PV Alum ’72), Bishop Leah Daughtry (2016 Chair of the Democratic National Convention and founder of Power Rising), Tylik McMillan (Youth Director, National Action Network), Leah Aden (Deputy Director of Litigation, NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund), and Jayla Allen (PV Alum ’19 and Lead Litigant in PV Voting Rights Case). You won’t want to miss this impactful dialogue as we all prepare ourselves to participate in the 2020 Election in November.