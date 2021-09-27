Public Reading and Lecture featuring Nikki Giovanni

Prairie View A&M University invites you to join world-renowned poet, writer, commentator, activist, and educator Nikki Giovanni, the Toni Morrison Writing Program inaugural writer-in-residence, for a public reading and lecture. Giovanni has won numerous awards, including the Langston Hughes Medal and the NAACP Image Award. Named a “Living Legend” by Oprah Winfrey, her diverse body of work includes poetry anthologies, poetry recordings, nonfiction essays, and children’s literature.

Giovanni’s early work gained attention as part of the Black Arts Movement; she was called the “Poet of the Black Revolution” because of her forceful and passionate writing about civil rights. Her varied activism has included providing support for other African American women writers. Giovanni currently serves as a University Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech University.