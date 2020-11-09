Hiring Fair (Part Time Positions Only)

November 9, 2020 job fair will be held at Dickies Arena in the Exhibit Space from 2-6pm. MUST PRE-REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT!

This fair is for PART TIME POSITIONS ONLY which are posted on www.dickiesarena.com. Parking is available in the Yellow Lots and is free. Minimum age requirement: 18 years of age.

Please note:

In efforts to keep you and our staff as safe as possible from the spread of COVID-19, please apply online via our website at www.dickiesarena.com/job-opportunities to eliminate the need for paper applications. Thank you for doing your part!

If you do not apply online, please bring your own pen to fill out a paper application in order to limit contact within the event.