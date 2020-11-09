Free

Hiring Fair (Part Time Positions Only)

Dickies Arena is a 14,000 seat, spectacular multipurpose venue located adjacent to the Will Rogers Memorial Center campus in Fort Worth.

November 9, 2020 job fair will be held at Dickies Arena in the Exhibit Space from 2-6pm. MUST PRE-REGISTER FOR THIS EVENT!

This fair is for PART TIME POSITIONS ONLY which are posted on www.dickiesarena.com. Parking is available in the Yellow Lots and is free. Minimum age requirement: 18 years of age.

In efforts to keep you and our staff as safe as possible from the spread of COVID-19, please apply online via our website at www.dickiesarena.com/job-opportunities to eliminate the need for paper applications. Thank you for doing your part!

If you do not apply online, please bring your own pen to fill out a paper application in order to limit contact within the event.

