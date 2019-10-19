Yes We Cann: Cannabis Market & Symposium presented by the Chicago Reader

**Please note: This event has three ticket tiers: One is free with RSVP to the market & cannabis conversations, the other two are ticketed CME/CEU credit class**

The Chicago Reader, MOCA cannabis dispensary, and Emporium Arcade Lounge have joined together to present Yes We Cann, a cannabis market and symposium, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

This will be a day focused on educating and empowering Chicagoans about cannabis and hemp, while giving a platform to local businesses, educators, and professionals dedicated to the field. A marketplace will be held at Emporium Logan Square at 2363 N. Milwaukee Ave. while cannabis panel conversations take place next door at Chicago Distilling, 2359 N. Milwaukee Ave. 12-4 p.m. Emporium Logan Square and Chicago Distilling are 21+ venues. Both are wheelchair accessible spaces.

A separate two-credit CME/CEU course for medical professionals will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon; tickets are required for the continuing-education credits. The marketplace and cannabis conversations are free, and the first 100 people to RSVP will receive ten game tokens for the Emporium arcade.

This event is supported by Grassroots, Hoban Law Group, and Green Care Medical.

The marketplace at Emporium will feature vendors selling goods and sharing resources about the potential benefits of cannabis and CBD, including cultivators, wellness practitioners, educators, CBD and hemp body care makers, CBD edibles, and more. DJ All the Way Kay will provide music.

The cannabis conversations at Chicago Distilling will feature a diverse array of professionals, leaders, and activists discussing the following topics: The medical benefits of cannabis, understanding the new laws that will be enacted in 2020, cooking with cannabis, and social justice and racial equity in the cannabis industry. Seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

The ticketed class from 10 a.m.-noon for medical professionals is $75 for two CME credits and $40 for two CEU credits and will take a dive into learning cannabis terminology, the molecular components of the plant, and how they interact with the human body. Tickets are limited.

The Chicago Reader will present its inaugural Cannabest Awards at noon during the expo at Emporium. The four key legislators who lobbied for the change in cannabis law will each be honored for their work. They are: state senators Toi Hutchinson and Heather Steans, and State Representatives Jehan Gordon-Booth and Kelly Cassidy.

Illinois Women in Cannabis and Clergy for a New Drug Policy will be honored for their work on lobbying for change in Illinois. More awards will be announced soon, including winners of the Reader’s annual Best of Chicago awards, which for the first time includes cannabis categories.

Please note that no THC products will be permitted or distributed on site, and that all attendees must present identification proving they are 21 or older. Emporium Logan and Chicago Distilling are wheelchair accessible.

For press inquiries or to learn more about becoming a vendor, please contact Kristen Kaza, Director of Public Engagement: kkaza@chicagoreader.com

The Chicago Reader is a media company creating and curating political and cultural coverage by and for Chicagoans, including highlighting underrepresented communities and stories. As a social enterprise, we reinvest all of our profits to achieve sustainability, grow our reach, and ensure the fulfillment of our mission. The Reader has been a fearless, innovative, and nationally respected media voice in Chicago for nearly 50 years. In print every week and daily online, we are tastemakers, incisive critics, and agenda-setters. More at chicagoreader.com