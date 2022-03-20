WXPN Presents: Kanaval Ball

Event Information
Date and time
Location
The Fillmore Philadelphia
29 East Allen Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
About this event
Get your FREE tickets now for Kanaval Ball featuring performances by:
PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND, RAM, BOUKMAN EKSPERYANS and more!
Kanaval Ball is serving up all the grandeur, pageantry, and fun of Haitian Carnival and New Orleans Mardi Gras here in Philadelphia.
Along with amazing non-stop music, the energetic and fiery Haitian folkloric dance company Nadia Dieudonné & Feet of Rhythm will kick off the event. The festive Haitian-themed decor and food and drink menu options complete the ambiance and party vibe. Costumes are encouraged, but not required.
This all-ages show is FREE with advance registration. Maximum of two (2) free tickets per registrant email address.
Note: Guests must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination before entering the venue. See here for details on this and the venue's clear bag policy.
Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans
Kanaval Ball is the final celebration in a year-long exploration into the little-known history of Haiti and the indelible mark it left on the famed music and culture of New Orleans.
Created by member-supported radio station WXPN, Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans features live music, theatre events, and an audio documentary.
Learn more at XPNKanaval.org.
Major support for Kanaval: Haitian Rhythms & the Music of New Orleans has been provided by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage, with additional support from the Wyncote Foundation.
Please note: By attending this event you acknowledge that the event may be broadcast or otherwise publicized, and hereby grant WXPN permission to utilize your image or likeness in connection with any live or recorded transmission or reproduction of such event and promotion of future events.
