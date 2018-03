It wouldn't be Race Weekend in Indy without Radio NOW! The second running of Carb Night at Regions Tower, happens Friday, May 25th. Festivities will be hosted by Buster, and Jow & Alex. Featuring Max and Party Pupils!

There will also be a silent disco room, cash bar and full BBQ grills.













FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

Must be 21 or older to attend.