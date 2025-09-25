WIT 2025 Livestream Pass – The Power of Words: Authors & Activism
Join a community of virtual audience members for this timely celebration of writers, their work, and the vital role they play in society.
About this event
The WIT Literary Festival brings writers and readers together for an unforgettable weekend of energizing conversations -- and now livestream audiences can take part too. Experience the whole weekend with a discounted Livestream Pass, available for a limited time only.
Who are we? What do we believe? In what kind of country do we want to live?
Guided by this year’s theme, The Power of Words: Authors & Activism, WIT 2025 invites audiences to explore these abiding questions with a distinguished group of speakers renowned for their artistic virtuosity, intellectual passion, moral seriousness, restless faith, and civic engagement.
The Livestream Pass includes video access to all festival events and on-demand recordings after the fact. All start times are US Eastern.
...
Thursday, September 25
5PM: M. Gessen and Michael S. Roth in conversation with Alia Malek
Friday, September 26
2:30PM: James Lawler and Tim Weiner in conversation with Garrett M. Graff
5PM: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Sanaz Toossi in conversation with Vinson Cunningham
Saturday, September 27
10:30AM: Catherine Coleman Flowers and Peter Hotez in conversation with Jeremy S. Faust
1PM: Torrey Peters and Chase Strangio in conversation with J. Wortham
3:30PM: Hanif Abdurraqib and Imani Perry in conversation with Shana L. Redmond
Sunday, September 28
3PM: Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and Marilynne Robinson in conversation with Paul Elie
...
WIT Literary Festival livestreams are produced by CTSB with promotional support from The Nation.
Frequently asked questions
Yes! Recordings of each session will be shared with all registrants within a week.
We will share the links with registrants in a timely fashion.
At this time, there is only a pass for the whole Festival available. (It's a great deal! Watch the events later if you can't make them!)