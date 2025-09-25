WIT 2025 Livestream Pass – The Power of Words: Authors & Activism

The WIT Literary Festival brings writers and readers together for an unforgettable weekend of energizing conversations -- and now livestream audiences can take part too. Experience the whole weekend with a discounted Livestream Pass, available for a limited time only.

Who are we? What do we believe? In what kind of country do we want to live?

Guided by this year’s theme, The Power of Words: Authors & Activism, WIT 2025 invites audiences to explore these abiding questions with a distinguished group of speakers renowned for their artistic virtuosity, intellectual passion, moral seriousness, restless faith, and civic engagement.

The Livestream Pass includes video access to all festival events and on-demand recordings after the fact. All start times are US Eastern.

...

Thursday, September 25

5PM: M. Gessen and Michael S. Roth in conversation with Alia Malek

Friday, September 26

2:30PM: James Lawler and Tim Weiner in conversation with Garrett M. Graff

5PM: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Sanaz Toossi in conversation with Vinson Cunningham

Saturday, September 27

10:30AM: Catherine Coleman Flowers and Peter Hotez in conversation with Jeremy S. Faust

1PM: Torrey Peters and Chase Strangio in conversation with J. Wortham

3:30PM: Hanif Abdurraqib and Imani Perry in conversation with Shana L. Redmond

Sunday, September 28

3PM: Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde and Marilynne Robinson in conversation with Paul Elie

...

WIT Literary Festival livestreams are produced by CTSB with promotional support from The Nation.