Wisconsin Servant Leadership City Tour Hosted by MSOE

by WI Servant Leader Milwaukee Community
Location

Location

Milwaukee School of Engineering

1025 N Broadway St.

Campus Center Room 3rd Floor

Milwaukee, WI 53202

WI Servant Leader City Tour - Milwaukee

11:00-11:30 Intro to Servant Leadership "Nuts & Bolts"

11:30-12:30 Three guest speakers share their servant leader journeys

  • David Cooks | Author, Coach

  • Hector Colon | President & CEO, Lutheran Social Services

  • John Cain | President & CEO, Scot Forge Company

12:30-1:30 Roundtable discussions and Q & A

Lunch hospitality courtesy of MSOE

FAQs

What are my parking options for the event?

MSOE offers limited surface lot parking across the street from the entrance. If lot is full there is metered parking on the street.

