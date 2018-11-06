Wisconsin Servant Leadership City Tour Hosted by MSOE

Free
WI Servant Leader City Tour - Milwaukee
11:00-11:30 Intro to Servant Leadership "Nuts & Bolts"
11:30-12:30 Three guest speakers share their servant leader journeys
David Cooks | Author, Coach
Hector Colon | President & CEO, Lutheran Social Services
John Cain | President & CEO, Scot Forge Company
12:30-1:30 Roundtable discussions and Q & A
Lunch hospitality courtesy of MSOE
What are my parking options for the event?
MSOE offers limited surface lot parking across the street from the entrance. If lot is full there is metered parking on the street.
