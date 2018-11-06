Wisconsin Servant Leadership City Tour Hosted by MSOE

WI Servant Leader City Tour - Milwaukee

11:00-11:30 Intro to Servant Leadership "Nuts & Bolts"



11:30-12:30 Three guest speakers share their servant leader journeys



David Cooks | Author, Coach

Hector Colon | President & CEO, Lutheran Social Services

John Cain | President & CEO, Scot Forge Company

12:30-1:30 Roundtable discussions and Q & A



Lunch hospitality courtesy of MSOE

FAQs

What are my parking options for the event?

MSOE offers limited surface lot parking across the street from the entrance. If lot is full there is metered parking on the street.