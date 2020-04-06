Wargaming with Marines: A Conversation in Games

Join GUWS for an interactive talk with Damien O’Connell on his experiences of using decision games as teaching tools with US Marines. We will discuss the different kinds of decision games (tactical decision games, decision-forcing cases, wargames, etc. ) he uses, the work he’s currently doing with the Marine Corps, and his thoughts on how to break into the decision game world. Please come with questions!



Damien O’Connell is a facilitator and designer of decision games, military historian, and frequent consultant with the US Marine Corps. From 2010-2016, he worked as a fellow for the Case Method Project at Marine Corps University. He has facilitated decision games at the Royal Norwegian Naval Academy, the Swedish Defence University, the Finnish National Defence University, the Estonian National Defence College, the Baltic Defense College, the US Naval Academy, the FBI National Academy, and elsewhere. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History at the University of Arizona.



In the Marine Corps, Damien’s decision games have been used at:



Training and Education Command’s Innovative Instruction Workshop

The Basic School

Infantry Officer Course

The Schools of Infantry

The College of Enlisted Military Education

Train the Trainer School