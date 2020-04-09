Free

Virtual Mixology

by Three of Strong Spirits
Free

Event Information

Share this event

Date and Time

Event description
Virtual Mixology with Three of Strong Spirits and Special Guests from Rising Tide Brewing Company
Read more Read less

About this Event

Join us Thursday, April 9th for a mixology class from the comfort of your home. Three of Strong's Crystal Pomerleau and Rachel MacArthur will introduce you to our newest cocktail "Uncharted Waters". You will learn how to make this sparkling citrus cocktail that inspired Rising Tide Brewing Company's newly released Uncharted Waters Beer, a collaboration we are thrilled to be part of. Both the cocktail and the beer were created and released as part of the Pink Boots Society Collaboration Brew in celebration of International Women's Day 2020 -- and, who knew just how fitting the name would be for these times! So join us virtually to see some fellow beer and rum-loving friends, learn a new trick, and learn more about Pink Boots Society and this collaboration. Feel free to show up with the ingredients for your own cocktail -- agricole style rum, grapefruit juice, lime juice, guava puree, and sparkling wine -- or you can buy an Uncharted Waters cocktail kit, Three of Strong Working Title Vol. 1 rum and Rising Tide's Uncharted Waters beer for contact-free curbside pick-up or through a delivery service like CarHopMe.

Tags

Tags

Online Events Online Classes Online Food & Drink Classes

Share with friends

Date and Time

Save This Event

Log in or sign up for Eventbrite to save events you're interested in.
Already have an account?

Event Saved