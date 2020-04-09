Virtual Mixology

Join us Thursday, April 9th for a mixology class from the comfort of your home. Three of Strong's Crystal Pomerleau and Rachel MacArthur will introduce you to our newest cocktail "Uncharted Waters". You will learn how to make this sparkling citrus cocktail that inspired Rising Tide Brewing Company's newly released Uncharted Waters Beer, a collaboration we are thrilled to be part of. Both the cocktail and the beer were created and released as part of the Pink Boots Society Collaboration Brew in celebration of International Women's Day 2020 -- and, who knew just how fitting the name would be for these times! So join us virtually to see some fellow beer and rum-loving friends, learn a new trick, and learn more about Pink Boots Society and this collaboration. Feel free to show up with the ingredients for your own cocktail -- agricole style rum, grapefruit juice, lime juice, guava puree, and sparkling wine -- or you can buy an Uncharted Waters cocktail kit, Three of Strong Working Title Vol. 1 rum and Rising Tide's Uncharted Waters beer for contact-free curbside pick-up or through a delivery service like CarHopMe.