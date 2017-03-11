Vegas Casino Night and Charity Auction
Actions and Detail Panel
Vegas Casino Night and Charity Auction
Sat, March 11, 2017, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST
Event Information
Date and Time
Friends Who Are Going
Connect to Facebook
Friends Attending
Friends Attending
-
None yet
- Settings
Friends Attending
-
Whoops! Couldn't connect
- Settings
Description
Vegas Casino Night and Charity Auction !
Be there !! Saturday, March 11th, 7 - 11pm
- Black Jack and Texas Hold 'Em
- Craps and Roulette
- Silent Auction and Live Auction
- Raffles
- "Champagne and Diamonds"
- Beef Tenderloin Carving, Polinesian Shrimp, Euro-American Cheeses, Spanikopita and more
- Complimentary wine and beer, cocktails available
- All night live Jazz
- Trips to exciting and/or romantic destinations
- Official Sports Memorabilia - Washington Redskins, Nationals, Capitals and more
- Celebrity Items, Events and so much more
This fun and exciting evening is coming ! Get your tickets NOW !! They WILL sell out !
FAQs
Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?
Yes. Your ticket provides wine and beer, so all attendees must be 21 or older.
Where is parking for this event?
Given it is a premier theatre in the Stafford/Fredericksburg area, there is convenient and ample parking out front and to the left of the venue.
How can I contact the organizer with any questions?
You may send questions to fampoland@gmail.com.
What's the refund policy?
This is a fundraiser to provide meals and other necessities for those in need. Hence, we are tremendously grateful for your donation !
Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?
Yes, please. It is your proof of purchase.
Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?
Yes, we'll assume the person presenting the ticket received it as a gift from the purchaser.
Date and Time
Location
Friends Who Are Going
Connect to Facebook
Friends Attending
Friends Attending
-
None yet
- Settings
Friends Attending
-
Whoops! Couldn't connect
- Settings