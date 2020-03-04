Free

TribCast Live: Texas Primaries Edition

by The Texas Tribune
Free

Studio 919 at The Texas Tribune

919 Congress Ave.

Sixth Floor

Austin, TX 78701

In this live edition of TribCast, we'll break down the results—and surprises—from Texas' primary election.
Join The Texas Tribune in person or on our livestream for a special live edition of our popular weekly podcast the day after the March 3 primaries. TribCast host Alexa Ura and special guests will break down the previous night's results and what they mean for Texas.

The Texas Tribune's TribCast is an informal, lighthearted and unpredictable discussion on the latest in Texas politics and public policy.

This event is free and open to the public. Coffee, breakfast tacos (while they last!) and networking begin at 7:30 a.m., followed by the recording at 8 a.m.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Learn more and become a member at texastribune.org.

This event is supported by Raise Your Hand Texas, AT&T and Walmart.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite The Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.

