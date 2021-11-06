Free

Town of Flower Mound's Arbor Day Tree Give-Away

All trees are now reserved. Thank you!

Glenwick Park

3300 Cross Timbers Rd

Flower Mound, TX 75028

The Environmental Services division will be hosting their annual tree give-away on November 6th. Pre-registration is required.

*** Update: Please remember ONE TREE PER PERSON/FAMILY, so please only register for one tree. If you register for multiples the extra tickets will be cancelled to make trees available for others. THANK YOU!

In honor of Arbor Day, the Town of Flower Mound's Environmental Services Division will be hosting a tree giveaway at Glenwick Park on November 6th. Pre-registration is required.

How: Register online beginning October 25th then, arrive at your designated time on November 6th to pick up your tree! Please park your vehicle and walk to the check-in station. Have your ID and registration handy. Once you check in, you will have the chance to speak with Town staff and be given your tree.

Please bring an ID showing Flower Mound residence and a printout of your ticket, or have your registration available to view on your phone.

One tree per person/family/residence

5 gallon trees of the following varieties available for pre-registration: Shumard red oak, Cedar Elm, Redbud

The giveaway will be followed by the Town's Official Arbor Day Proclamation and tree planting at 11am.

