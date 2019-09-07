On Saturday, September 7th, The East Side will host its 13th annual Tomato Romp!

Tomato Romp is Wisconsin’s only tomato festival, most known for its Rotten Tomato Fight For Hunger.

The East Side was the first in North America to create a celebration of the tomato and tomato fight inspired by La Tomatina Fight in Spain. 13 years later it's now replicated in cities across America. 8,000 pounds of rotten tomatoes are donated by Maglio Companies for the fight, with the fight proceeds donated to Riverwest Food Pantry.

The day starts with a Bloody Mary Challenge from 11am-3pm. Participating bars compete for your vote for the best Bloody Mary mix. Celebrity judges award a Critics' Choice award at the festival, and the Peoples' Choice award is announced later, after all votes have been counted.

At 3:30, a parade will lead Tomato Fight participants through the East Side to the cage where you prepare to throw 8,000 pounds of rotten tomatoes at each other, before being hosed off by the Milwaukee Fire Department!

FAQs

Are there ID or minimum age requirements to enter the event?

The minimum age for the Bloody Challenge is 21, and you must be at least 16 to participate in the fight.

What are my transportation/parking options for getting to and from the event?

If you're going to drink, we suggest taking public transportation or Uber/Lyft. Parking is on-street. (Apps like Parqex and Spothero are helpful in fiding spaces). Bikes, scooters, and other forms of alternative transportation are welcome (but remember, you can get a DUI on a bike).

What can I bring into the event?

If you're going to participate in the fight, we suggest a pair of goggles, a towel, and a change of clothes.

How can I contact the organizer with any questions?

Email director@theeastside.org with any questions or for any additional information.

What's the refund policy?

This event is rain or shine - no refunds will be issued.

Do I have to bring my printed ticket to the event?

No, we will have your name on a registration list.

Is my registration fee or ticket transferrable?

Yes; just give the person taking the ticket your name so we have it noted at check-in. Emailing director@theeastside.org is also appreciated so we're aware of the change ahead of time.

Is it ok if the name on my ticket or registration doesn't match the person who attends?

Yes; similar to transferring a ticket, just check in with the name on the registration, and please let director@theeastside.org know of the change in advance.