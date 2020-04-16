The Intersection of Professional and Commercial Wargaming

Mark Herman will discuss how his commercial wargame design and publishing experience intersected with his professional career as a defense analyst specializing in DoD wargaming. The focus on the talk will be on the skills that transferred between these two disciplines and which were unique. There will be a Q and A after his remarks.



Mark Herman has produced several successful wargames, including We, the People, Pericles, Fire in the Lake, and more. In his commercial career, he served as the CEO for Victory Games and worked for SPI. He also served as a Senior Partner at Booz Allen Hamilton and co-authored Wargaming for Leaders: Strategic Decision Making from the Battlefield to the Boardroom (McGraw-Hill, December 2008). Mark Herman holds a bachelor's degree in history from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and a master's degree in national security studies from Georgetown University.