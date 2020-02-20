The Future of the Border Region

The Texas Tribune is pleased to present its "Future of" series, exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Texas' government, business and civic communities.

Join us as we travel to El Paso for a day-long series of conversations on the economic, political and cultural significance and evolution of the border region at a population inflection point for Texas. We’ll sit down with state lawmakers, members of Congress, diplomats, business leaders, educators, issue advocates and border residents to discuss, among other hot topics, what it means to be a bi-national city, how to harness the growth of a vibrant future workforce and leverage the potential of profound demographic change, what it will take to get border cities, the state and the federal government on the same page in terms of public policy, and where investments in health care, education, the environment, and others areas of physical and social infrastructure can make the most difference.

The full schedule and panelists for this event will be announced in the coming weeks.

Event Details

This event will take place in the Union Building East Room 308 (Tomás Rivera Conference Center) at UTEP in El Paso. The event is free, open to the public and will include a light breakfast and lunch. Parking details will be available shortly. For those watching this event on livestream, please note the event will begin at 8:30 a.m. Mountain Time, or 9:30 a.m. Central Time.

This event is hosted by the University of Texas at El Paso. Foundation support is provided by The Simmons Foundation.

