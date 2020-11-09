The Future of Rural Texas

Join us in Lubbock or on our livestream for a two-day series of discussions on how a state with a proud ranching and agricultural history honors its heritage while acknowledging and embracing the realities of the modern world — how, in a era of rapid urbanization, state government continues to provide the resources necessary to accommodate and uplift the nearly 3 million of us (more than the population of 18 states) who still live in rural communities. We’ll talk public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more, and we’ll preview — with legislators, local officials and other sons and daughters of rural Texas — the certain priorities and likely hot buttons of the 87th Legislative Session.

The Texas Tribune is pleased to present its "Future of" series, exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Texas' government, business and civic communities.

Details

This event will take place in the Red Raider Ballroom, located in the Texas Tech University Student Union Building. The event is free and open to the public . Each panel of the event will also be livestreamed at texastribune.org/events.

Parking details will be available closer to the event.

