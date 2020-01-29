The Future of Health Care

The Texas Tribune is pleased to present its "Future of" series, exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Texas' government, business and civic communities.

Join us as we travel to Edinburg for a day-long series of conversations on health care issues affecting a state with the most uninsured citizens of any in the country, a rural health crisis and rising costs that threaten to overtake those associated with education as the top line item in our biennial budget — among other persistent challenges. We'll sit down with lawmakers, thought leaders and medical professionals from all corners of the state to talk about how we can better educate the next generation of health care providers and provide better and more affordable health care access for Texas' fast-growing and dynamically diversifying population, and what the state Legislature — as well as disruptors in the field of health care technology and innovation — are doing to address these questions.

Event Details

This event will be held in Conference Halls A & B, located on the first floor of the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance. The event is free, open to the public and will include a light breakfast and lunch. Complimentary visitor parking is available in the parking lot surrounding the facility.

