The BOB & TOM Show presents Live Comedy: Sending Kids to Camp

Summer camps are open and live comedy is back! The BOB & TOM Show is bringing your favorite comedians to the stage for a benefit project to send local kids to summer camp.
Performing LIVE: Willie Griswold, Jeff Oskay, and Pat Godwin. With a guest appearance by Chick McGee. Hosted by Tom Griswold
The Irving 5505 E. Washington Street Indpls, IN 46219
Friday, June 25th, 2021
Doors at 6:30PM Show at 7:30PM
Limited VIP tickets include preferred seating, meet & greet, swag bag, photo opportunity, and 2 drink tickets: $100
General Admission tickets: $30
ALL AGES SHOW. Warning ADULT CONTENT
