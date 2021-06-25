The BOB & TOM Show presents Live Comedy: Sending Kids to Camp

Summer camps are open and live comedy is back! The BOB & TOM Show is bringing your favorite comedians to the stage for a benefit project to send local kids to summer camp.

Performing LIVE: Willie Griswold, Jeff Oskay, and Pat Godwin. With a guest appearance by Chick McGee. Hosted by Tom Griswold

The Irving 5505 E. Washington Street Indpls, IN 46219

Friday, June 25th, 2021

Doors at 6:30PM Show at 7:30PM

Limited VIP tickets include preferred seating, meet & greet, swag bag, photo opportunity, and 2 drink tickets: $100

General Admission tickets: $30

ALL AGES SHOW. Warning ADULT CONTENT