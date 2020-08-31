To receive announcements on upcoming training opportunities, please sign up for our Nonprofit and Small Business Trainings mailing list.

THE ART OF ZOOM-ING

In this class, participants will learn how to facilitate more efficient, engaging, and interactive Zoom rooms while maximizing the experience for both the Zoom facilitator and participants alike. Using theater games, gestures, public speaking techniques, and a variety of Zoom technical tools, see how you can create a more engaging educational experience for all.

This highly interactive session is limited to 20 participants.

Representatives from San Diego County organizations offering services to high-risk/high-need populations are especially encouraged to attend.

Sign up today. A link with instructions on how to join the webinar will be emailed to you after you register online via Eventbrite.

Our Facilitators: Anjanette Maraya-Ramey, MA, CNP has over twelve years of experience in key leadership positions for a variety of organizations, from small grassroots to large institutions. She most recently served as senior manager of funding for the City of San Diego’s Commission for Arts and Culture where she oversaw a grants portfolio of approximately $10 million awarded to over 100 arts nonprofits in San Diego. Previously, she was the executive director of The AjA Project, director of development for Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company, grants and donor relations manager for ARTS: A Reason to Survive, company manager for La Jolla Playhouse, and managing director for CYT San Diego. Additionally, she has served as a volunteer grant panelist for the California Arts Council, City of San Diego, and Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, and she is a seasoned event and production manager who has managed several multimillion-dollar corporate events and fundraising galas. A first-generation Filipina-American who grew up in South San Diego, Anjanette has dedicated her life’s work to ensuring underserved communities have access to a better quality of life. She is committed to advancing racial equity, inclusion, and social justice and volunteers as a People Power community organizer for the ACLU, with the Young Brother Book Club, and as a nonprofit leadership mentor to USD and UCSD students of color. Anjanette earned her master’s degree in nonprofit leadership and management from the University of San Diego and is a Certified Nonprofit Professional (CNP). She is a choreographer and the founder and CEO of Maraya Performing Arts.

Ciarlene Coleman (she/her/hers) is a SoCal-based actor, musician, writer, and artist. She has performed with several organizations across the county, including La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego Repertory Theater, New Village Arts, Barn Stage Company, and SeaWorld San Diego. Ciarlene is also a founding Co-Artistic Director Emeritus of MaArte Theatre Collective, a nationally-recognized organization dedicated to creating space for the Filipinx-American experience through theatre. She currently studies with the Meisner Chekhov Integrative Technique Studio. A graduate from the Music Department at UC San Diego, Ciarlene also composes original music which has been recognized by the UC San Diego Department of Arts and Humanities. She develops her original works of writing, including original theatre pieces and other forms of media, to continue to tell stories. Her original solo show, YOUR BEST AMERICAN GIRL, received numerous 2019 Artist Awards from the 7th Annual San Diego International Fringe Festival, including Outstanding World Premiere, Critic’s Pick, and Best of Fest. Ciarlene is currently pursuing her Master's of Fine Arts degree in Acting. She is signed with Shamon Freitas Talent Agency and is a proud member of Actors' Equity Association.

William BJ Robinson (he/him/his) is the host of KPBS Arts, a weekly program airing Saturdays at 4:30 pm on KPBS. While maintaining a private voice studio, BJ is a teaching artist and music director for San Diego Junior Theatre. He has also worked in education and artistic direction with: Southwestern College, J Company Youth Theatre, San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus, Patio Playhouse, Westminster Theatre, Coronado Playhouse, North Park Vaudeville & Candy Shoppe, and San Diego Repertory Theatre. Onstage credits include Alice (Lamb's Players Theatre), Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (The Old Globe Theatre), Puffs, Or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic (The Eastern at POWPAC), Godspell (music director; Vanguard at Westminster Theatre), O Wondrous Night (SeaWorld San Diego), Follies: In Concert (music director), A Man of No Importance, and Little Shop of Horrors (Coronado Playhouse), and Beachtown (actor and music adviser; San Diego Repertory Theatre).

This training opportunity is made possible by the County of San Diego: