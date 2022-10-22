The African American Male Wellness Walk Memphis!

Saturday, October 22nd at 7 AM.

Fourth Bluff Park

FREE Health Screenings, Vendors, Live Entertainment, and FREE Family Friendly FUN!

Established in 2004 and having a presence in more than 16 cities The National African American Male Wellness Walk (NAAMWW) provides a 5k walk and run as an awareness campaign addressing the need for black men to live longer from preventable diseases. The heartbeat of each walk initiative is our health screenings where we screen for blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, HIV, STD/STI and prostate cancer for men who may not be seeing the doctor regularly. We help men understand that through prevention they can live longer. Our mantra is for them to know their numbers, get moving and visit the doctor annually. The NAAMWW attended by over 100,000 people annually made up of men, women and children. All are able to participate in the walk and health screenings for free.