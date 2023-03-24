The 2022 Best of Toledo Party

The annual Best of Toledo Party is BACK and we'll be heading to the 1920’s with a Toledo Club Takeover!

By Adams Street Publishing Company

Toledo Club 235 14th Street #Suite 508 Toledo, OH 43604

No Refunds

The annual Best of Toledo Party is back and will be heading into the 1920’s with a Toledo Club Takeover! TCP is inviting Toledo to party with the winners, explore four floors of the historic building and experience live entertainment, gambling, food, music, and more!

G﻿rab your individual tickets here or buy a table or lounge for your whole crew by calling 419-244-9859

