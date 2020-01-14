Tenth Talks: Higher Education

The Texas Tribune is pleased to present Tenth Talks — a series of snappy talks exploring the next 10 years of one of the nation’s fastest-growing states. Join us for a live studio recording featuring industry leaders diving into the opportunities that lie ahead for Texas — and Texans — and efforts to tackle the state's most pressing challenges for the future.



Our next installment of Tenth Talks will explore the future of higher education in Texas.



Speakers will include:

Alyssa Ashcraft , Harry S. Truman scholarship recipient and student at the University of Texas at Austin

, Harry S. Truman scholarship recipient and student at the University of Texas at Austin William Serrata , president of the El Paso County Community College District

, president of the El Paso County Community College District Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College

Additional speakers will be announced shortly.



Details

This event is free and open to the public. Street parking is available all around the venue. Doors will open at 11:50 a.m. (no early admission), with the recording starting promptly at noon.





The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Explore the next 10 years with us.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Learn more and become a member at texastribune.org.

