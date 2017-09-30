Donation

TEAMride & U Barre Fitness for REAL Change

TEAMride East Sac & U Barre Sac

5535 H Street #30 AND 924 57th Street

Sacramento, CA 95819

No Refunds

YOU'RE INVITED!!

TEAMride & U Barre are teaming up for a Great Cause!

Join your two local fitness businesses Saturday, September 30th as we support Saint John's Program for Real Change!
Starting at either TEAMride East Sac or U Barre Sac at 10:30am, you will take a class at your first stop, then be guided on a little 1/2 mile jog between studios to your second class!

You will be designated a starting point before the event via e-mail.

Classes will begin at 10:45am, but we highly advise coming 15 minutes early to find parking.

Once you have completed a class at both U Barre and TEAMride you will get to enjoy an all local marketplace in the U Barre Parking Lot! Vendors include Liquidology & Vibe Health Bar, Bueno Sport & Swim, Farm Fresh to You, Kimia's Bakery, and Madam Butterfly, plus Many More!!!

Bring friends and family to come enjoy the local marketplace all afternoon, starting at 12:00noon in the U Barre parking lot!
924 57th Street
Sacramento, CA 95819

~ Barre. Ride. Run. Shop ~

Proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Saint John's Program for Real Change; a local program designed to change the lives of women and children who are in need of a helping hand. Saintjohnsprogram.org

Sign up soon as space is limited!

Early Bird Tickets close on September 17th

Any questions please contact: EastSacCharityEvent@gmail.com

