TEAMride & U Barre Fitness for REAL Change

Event Information
Share this event
Date and Time
Location
Location
TEAMride East Sac & U Barre Sac
5535 H Street #30 AND 924 57th Street
Sacramento, CA 95819
Refund Policy
Refund Policy
No Refunds
Friends Who Are Going
Friends Who Are Going
Connect to Facebook
Friends Attending
Friends Attending
-
None yet
- Settings
Friends Attending
-
Whoops! Couldn't connect
- Settings
Event description
Description
YOU'RE INVITED!!
TEAMride & U Barre are teaming up for a Great Cause!
Join your two local fitness businesses Saturday, September 30th as we support Saint John's Program for Real Change!
Starting at either TEAMride East Sac or U Barre Sac at 10:30am, you will take a class at your first stop, then be guided on a little 1/2 mile jog between studios to your second class!
You will be designated a starting point before the event via e-mail.
Classes will begin at 10:45am, but we highly advise coming 15 minutes early to find parking.
Once you have completed a class at both U Barre and TEAMride you will get to enjoy an all local marketplace in the U Barre Parking Lot! Vendors include Liquidology & Vibe Health Bar, Bueno Sport & Swim, Farm Fresh to You, Kimia's Bakery, and Madam Butterfly, plus Many More!!!
Bring friends and family to come enjoy the local marketplace all afternoon, starting at 12:00noon in the U Barre parking lot!
924 57th Street
Sacramento, CA 95819
~ Barre. Ride. Run. Shop ~
Proceeds from the tickets will be donated to Saint John's Program for Real Change; a local program designed to change the lives of women and children who are in need of a helping hand. Saintjohnsprogram.org
Sign up soon as space is limited!
Early Bird Tickets close on September 17th
Any questions please contact: EastSacCharityEvent@gmail.com
Share with friends
Date and Time
Location
TEAMride East Sac & U Barre Sac
5535 H Street #30 AND 924 57th Street
Sacramento, CA 95819
Refund Policy
No Refunds
Friends Who Are Going
Connect to Facebook
Friends Attending
Friends Attending
-
None yet
- Settings
Friends Attending
-
Whoops! Couldn't connect
- Settings