Shingle Creek Center Fair!

Get ready for a day full of fun, flavor, and community spirit at the Shingle Creek Centre Fair 2025!

ACER and our partners are hosting a lively Farmers, Artisans & Entrepreneur Pop-up Market like no other—celebrating local talent, bold businesses, and the heart of our community. This year, we’re proudly honoring Juneteenth with an explosion of color, culture, and connection.

From handmade crafts to mouthwatering eats, family fun zones to inspiring local entrepreneurs—there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

So mark your calendars and bring your crew—we can't wait to celebrate with you!





Date: Saturday | June 28, 2025

Time: 11am - 2pm

Location: Shingle Creek Center (6010-6100 Shingle Creek Pkwy, Brooklyn Center, MN 55430)

We’re thrilled to kick off this year’s fair with the grand opening of the Shingle Creek Center: An evolving community owned asset where Community, Culture and Commerce converge!

Be sure to join us for this exciting launch before diving into all the fun and festivities of the fair. It’s the perfect way to start a day full of celebration, connection, and community pride!

With over 40,000 sq.ft, the Shingle Creek Center hosts community owned businesses that provide much needed community services and cuisines that represent the vibrant multicultural community in the Northwest Suburbs.

Located at the heart of the city of Brooklyn Center’s future downtown – The Opportunity Site, The Center provides an opportunity for community to be real stakeholders in the process and build wealth through ownership.

The Center also houses ACER’s new expanded offices – The Innovation and Catalyst Center; supporting our role as an anchor organization in the NW Suburbs while providing space for community trainings, gatherings, meetings and co-working.