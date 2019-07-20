Seany Movie Morning: THE LION KING

We are so excited to bring you one of the summer's most anticipated movies, The Lion King for our next Seany Movie Event! Come relive the magic with The Seany Foundation as we host a SPECIAL screening with Simba, Timon and the whole gang on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 am! Your ticket price includes admission to the movie, popcorn, beverage, and a candy of your choice. Please come early, as seating is first come, first serve. If you want to ensure that you get a seat in the prime viewing area of the theater, VIP tickets are available for purchase. Based on which theater you select when you purchase your VIP ticket, you will get to choose your seat(s) within the VIP section. But we still advise that all ticketholders arrive at 9:30 am or earlier so that no one misses out on all that the day has to offer. Theater doors will open at 9:00 am, so please plan accordingly.

For this event, we are only hosting in the small theater (103 seats total) so we antipate tickets will go quickly.

The VIP admission will also include access to the VIP lounge where there will be breakfast bites for you to enjoy.