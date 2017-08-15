Sculpture Milwaukee Walking Tour

Join Urban Milwaukee and Marcus Hotels & Restaurants for an evening of art and culture! This summer downtown Milwaukee is joining some of the greatest cities in the world with its own distinctive urban avenue art experience: Sculpture Milwaukee.

Join us at the Monarch Lounge at 5:30 p.m. on August 15th where after a brief reception at the Art Deco-styled bar (home to an 82-foot long bar) docents from the Milwaukee Art Museum will be waiting to take you on a guided tour of Sculpture Milwaukee,

Docents will lead you down Wisconsin Avenue giving you a first hand look at the beautiful works of art on loan from all around the world. You'll be able to learn more about the stories behind the massive pieces of art, ask questions of expert docents and take photos of (and with) the installations.

The tour will conclude at the Mason Street Grill at the Pfister Hotel where you can sip a cocktail, enjoy appetizers, and talk about the great art you've just seen. Free bus rides from the Milwaukee Country Transit System will be made available to take you back to the Hilton or home at the end of the evening.

The event is free to attend so come join us for a night out in the city with great food and great art. RSVPs are required in order to provide small group tours with docents.

Guests who RSVP will receive one free beer, wine or speciality cocktail at Mason Street Grill.

Sculpture Milwaukee Background: "Sculpture Milwaukee Opens to the Public"