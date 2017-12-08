Santa Slam to Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Friday, December 8th at the McClellan Conference Center.

Featuring Performances By:

ANDY GRAMMER

MORGAN WALLEN

Doors open at 6:00pm & Music starts at 7:00pm

Join NOW 100.5 and NEW COUNTRY 105.1 at the Santa Slam To Benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on December 8th at the McClellan Conference Center in Sacramento. You’ll enjoy performances from Andy Grammer. A portion of ticket sales benefits St. Jude. In addition to the holiday performances the show will feature holiday vendors, food vendors, beer, wine, cocktails, and a special appearance with Santa Claus. This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6:00pm and music starts at approx. 7:00pm.

Miscellaneous Information:

Rain or Shine Show

No Refunds

Acts Subject To Change

Children 2 & Under Are Fre e

All tickets have unique scan codes and will be scanned at the gate

Counterfeit tickets will not be accepted

No Ins and Outs

No Outside Food or Beverages allowed

No Pets

No Coolers

General Admission Tickets are Standing (no seats)

For more information about Santa Slam, visit now100fm.com or kncifm.com