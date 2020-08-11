Re:Think | Re:Imagine | Re:Create - TEDxSanDiego

Event Information
Location
Online Event
About this Event
August 10, 2020: 5-6PM PDT
How Are You Responding to Uncertainty?
Dr. Edith Eva Eger says "The thing you can change is now...look at this as a gift. You become stronger and better for what you're experiencing." Join us for a talk and deep conversation, as she draws on her experiences during the holocaust to talk about how we respond, how to be a "survivor and never a victim of anything, anyone or any circumstance." Dr. Eger’s talk will be followed by an interview and a moderated interactive conversation with the audience.
Special performance by Lee Coulter
August 11, 2020: 5-6PM PDT
What’s Love Got to Do With This?
What's love got to do with this? And what about rage, grief and despair? How practicing Revolutionary Mindfulness may be the key to emotional agility, hopeful connection and political action with others in times of darkness.
An interview followed by a moderated interactive discussion with Rhonda Magee the author of “The Inner Work of Social Justice.”
Special performance by Lee Coulter
August 12, 2020: 5-6PM PDT
How Do You Find Opportunity in The Challenge?
Gregory Shepard managed his way through crisis after crisis since childhood. The skills you’ve picked up in life, whether running a business or managing a family don’t necessarily equip you to cope with catastrophes. Greg's identified four key steps to help you to survive a financial crisis. Greg’s talk will be followed by a moderated conversation with the audience.
Special Performance by Box of Beats
August 13, 2020: 5-6PM PDT
We Have Work to Do.
Join our conversation with Elizabeth White as she talks about the Black Lives Matter movement, why she's hopeful and why she says "we all have bricks that we can use to build with or to disrupt and destroy." How will you use your bricks? An interview followed by a moderated conversation with the audience.
Special performance by Lee Coulter featuring Gil Sotu
Paid admissions are greatly appreciated, will help offset costs and allow us to continue to deliver powerful programming to our community. We recognize the current challenges and don't want anyone to miss this important and timely content due to financial constraints. If you are unable to purchase a ticket at this time and wish to join us, just select our "fee waived" option. You will receive all the benefits of a paid admission.
TEDxSanDiego is an all volunteer staffed 501c3 nonprofit organization. If you, or someone you know, would like to contribute to a digital gift bag or sponsor our efforts, please contact TEDxSanDiego@gmail.com.
Location
Online Event