RESET - Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Sustainability Summit

62% say that sustainability is vital to the future of tourism.

88% would recommend sustainable travel.

71% of tourists say they’d pay more to lower their carbon footprint.

Let's be clear: sustainable practice is no longer a choice; it's essential to ensure the future of our industry and more importantly, the planet that we call home. Join us to find out how we can RESET the travel and tourism industry sustainably.

RESET returns in-person on the 16th September 2022 at the Hyatt Regency London - The Churchill after a highly successful virtual summit in 2021. Join us for a day of unmissable panels, discussions and talks covering everything sustainable in the travel and tourism industry.

The summit will take place live and virtually, bringing together individuals, businesses, academics and institutions from across the tourism and hospitality sector who are shaping the sustainable future of the industry.

There will be networking sessions throughout the day providing you with the opportunity to informally meet our speakers and present to industry colleagues interested in sustainable business practice.

We will be joined by a variety of global names including:

ABTA

ABTA is the UK's largest travel association, representing travel agents and tour operators that sell £38 billion of holidays and other travel arrangements each year.

Green Key

The Green Key eco-label for tourism facilities has been in existence for more than 25 years and has developed from a national initiative in Denmark to become the world's leading eco-label for accommodation.

This prestigious eco-label represents a commitment by businesses that their premises adhere to the strict criteria set by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

Hoteliers Guild

A private and independent society of active Luxury Hoteliers, created with the aim of bringing the hospitality industry's best & brightest to a round table of ideas in a highly personalised, strictly confidential, direct and friendly collaboration.

HOSPA

HOSPA is the association helping Hospitality's specialist leaders to develop their careers and network, as well as keep up to date with industry trends and developments.

Institute of Hospitality

The Institute of Hospitality is the professional body for managers and aspiring managers working and studying in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry.

Institute of Travel and Tourism

Established in 1956, the Institute of Travel & Tourism (ITT) is the only membership organisation for travel and tourism professionals, suppliers, educators, and students across all sectors of the industry. ITT’s main purpose is to raise and maintain professional standards throughout the travel industry and to provide Members with support and guidance.

Lamington Group

Investors, builders and operators of residential and commercial real estate since 1967

With a broad range of experience across hospitality, retail and commercial development industries, the Lamington Developments team deliver complete solutions from residential conversions to heritage restorations and unique hometels, all designed to make an impact.

Lamington have taken the decision to put the majority of their current focus into the reduction of carbon in existing and future buildings, before spreading out to wider topics to ensure they obtain the greatest impact where it counts most.

Royal Academy of Culinary Arts

The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts was founded in 1980 and it was quickly recognised as Britain’s leading professional association of head chefs, pastry chefs, restaurant managers and quality suppliers.

Sustainable Hospitality Alliance

The Sustainable Hospitality Alliance bring the hospitality industry together on environmental and social challenges, and use their collective power to deliver impact locally and globally.

The alliance’s members make up 30% of the global hotel industry by rooms and include 17 world-leading hotel companies and strategic partners, with a combined reach of over 35,000 properties and 5.5 million rooms.

The Red Sea Development Company

The Red Sea Project is a regenerative tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast, and one of three giga-projects announced by HRH Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud in 2017. The Red Sea Project is grounded in sustainability and sustainable tourism in its fullest sense.

University of Wales Trinity Saint David

UWTSD is dedicated to creating a community of staff and students who support sustainability through social, economic, cultural and environmental responsibility, working collectively across all University areas to collaborate and educate individuals about the ways they can positively influence today’s society and generations to come.

World Green Building Council

The World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) catalyses the uptake of sustainable built environments for everyone, everywhere.

As members of the UN Global Compact, WorldGBC work with businesses, organisations and governments to drive the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and UN Global Goals for Sustainable Development. Through a systems change approach, their network is leading the industry towards a net zero carbon, healthy, equitable and resilient built environment.

Media Partners

eTurboNews

eTurboNews is a multi- daily bulletin of reports written by a global team of contributing editors, writers, guest analysts and occasional correspondents, focused on events, company news, market trends, new routes and services, political and legislative developments relevant to travel, transport and tourism, and issues relating to tourism’s role in the fight against poverty, and the industry’s responsibility for the environment and human rights.

Travel Daily Media

Travel Daily Media (TD) is a fast-growing online community dedicated to informing, connecting, and developing the world’s travel industry professionals.

Founded in 2006, TD have active subscriber bases and contributors in Asia, Europe, the USA, Middle East, China and India. TD's audience is made up of travel professionals from across the industry with a focus on agencies, hospitality, aviation, cruise, MICE, and technology. TD is a global B2B engagement platform for the travel industry.

